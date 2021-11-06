Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $81.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

