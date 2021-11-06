Amundi Acquires Shares of 49,132 Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Amundi owned 0.28% of Middlesex Water at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 77.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 44.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $103.37 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $1,177,139. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

