Amundi Invests $4.87 Million in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RDY opened at $63.40 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

