Amundi Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amundi acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 114,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.16 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.