Amundi Makes New Investment in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Amundi purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The business had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

