Amundi Purchases Shares of 182,720 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,629 shares of company stock worth $2,333,480. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 613.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

