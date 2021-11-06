Amundi Takes $3.78 Million Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 485,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBD opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

CBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

