Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires 836 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,470,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,902,000 after purchasing an additional 212,159 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.