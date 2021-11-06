Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 116,418.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,685,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.