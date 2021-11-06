Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $21.21 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 6.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $384.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

