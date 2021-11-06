Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Invests $210,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSD. UBS Group AG increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19,710.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 140,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

MSD stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.