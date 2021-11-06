Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Sells 68,148 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,148 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises about 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 100,513.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 127.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 39.2% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,824.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

