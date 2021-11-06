Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.93. Highwoods Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of HIW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.05. 595,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,967. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

