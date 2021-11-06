Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. International Paper posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

International Paper stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.96%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,779,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

