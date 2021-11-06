Analysts Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post sales of $221.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $223.00 million and the lowest is $220.13 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

MRCY remained flat at $$52.00 during trading on Monday. 377,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4,965.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 44.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

