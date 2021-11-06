Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings. MGE Energy reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

MGEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. UBS Group AG increased its position in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MGE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 172.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGEE traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

