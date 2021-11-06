Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.35). Radius Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

