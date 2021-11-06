Analysts Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Verint Systems posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -175.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. Verint Systems has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $52.70.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 93,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.