Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.34 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $52.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.87 million to $53.03 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $207.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.11 million to $209.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.67 million, with estimates ranging from $213.04 million to $218.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

AINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

