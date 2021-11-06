Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.44 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $217.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

