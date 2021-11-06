Analysts Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in DermTech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $28.90 on Monday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

