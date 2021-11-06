Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter.

E has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of E stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. ENI has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is -295.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in ENI by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ENI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.