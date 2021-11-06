Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.60 million and the lowest is $361.80 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $362.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.05.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $5.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $223.87 and a 12 month high of $347.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.