Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.80. Franco-Nevada reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. 593,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,647. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

