Analysts Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock remained flat at $$8.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0837 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

