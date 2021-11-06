Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $218.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.