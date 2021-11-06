Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Snap also posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,277,556 shares of company stock worth $149,414,817.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,445,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,177,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67. The firm has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 1.07.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.