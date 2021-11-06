Analysts Offer Predictions for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.