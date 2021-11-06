Analysts Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $78.60 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 435.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $4,197,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

