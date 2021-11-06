Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $70.79

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.79.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock.

ACHC stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

