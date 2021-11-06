Analysts Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $89.42

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.42.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.71. 1,633,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

