Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $136.00

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.22.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,494. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $170.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.65.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

