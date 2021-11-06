Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $114.40

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.13.

Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

