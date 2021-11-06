Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $114.40

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.13.
Several analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.
Penn National Gaming stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 122.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 241.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 89,120 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.