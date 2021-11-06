Analysts Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $203.33

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.1% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $185.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $196.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

