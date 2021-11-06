Analyzing Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astra Space.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and NextPlay Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,684.81 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

