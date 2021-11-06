AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $37.06 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,392. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnaptysBio stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of AnaptysBio worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

