Anchor Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.37 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $571.69 million and $22.37 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00005670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,295,971 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

