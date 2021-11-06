Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.