Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Anika Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ ANIK traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $45.03. 63,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,900. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04.
In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
