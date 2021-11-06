Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ANIK stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 63,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of -109.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 2,850 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $114,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anika Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

