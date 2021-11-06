Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,095,000 after buying an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after buying an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.