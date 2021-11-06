Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,817. The stock has a market cap of $645.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Antares Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Antares Pharma worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

