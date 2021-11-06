ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 291,055 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,055 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for 2.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Yum China worth $73,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.