Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,377.50 ($18.00).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,413.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,527.16. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company has a market cap of £13.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

