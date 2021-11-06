Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.26 or 0.00019980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $228.57 million and $6.21 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00084436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.74 or 0.07280763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,169.60 or 0.99661618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022488 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

