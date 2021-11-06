AON (NYSE:AON) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities to Neutral

AON (NYSE:AON) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $288.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.04 and its 200 day moving average is $267.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $184.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in AON by 14.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in AON by 24.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AON by 8.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AON by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 983,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 12.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

