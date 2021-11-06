Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

