Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.