Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.93

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 277283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.