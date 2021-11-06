Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.93

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 277283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $138.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

